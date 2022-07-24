Editor:
I have lived in the core of Aspen for almost seven years. For the past three years, I have commuted to the Basalt/Willits area almost everyday. Regarding traffic from the airport to Main Street, gridlock happens five days a week about three months of the year for three hours in the morning and another three hours in the afternoon. That leaves adequate roads for about 75% of the time.
Why spend millions of dollars to move the gridlock to Main Street? Where are all those cars and trucks going to go once they arrive in town? What is the logic of having 50% of the road dedicated to buses? Do they carry 50% of the people coming to and from Aspen? I doubt it.
Aspen has too many people coming and going into the cul-de-sac of Aspen. Open up the bus lanes during rush hour and see what happens. Drive up and down the valley after 6 p.m. The roads are almost empty east of Basalt.
Alex Sarratt
Wilson, N.C.