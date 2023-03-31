Editor:
The shortlisting of three fixed base operators for the Aspen Airport coincided with several important community events focused on maintaining a healthy and resilient community. The Regional Housing Summit organized by Habitat for Humanity reaffirmed the dire need for housing in the valley, along with presenting solutions and empathizing the need for partnerships. Paul Andersen’s screening of “High Country,” a film about Crested Butte fighting to maintain its character under great economic pressure in the 1960s and 1970s posed the question simply as: if you don’t take care of a place, will you risk losing it forever?
What is the corporate responsibility to the community for our next FBO aside from to “develop, construct, operate, maintain, and manage first-class, state-of-the-art FBO facilities and services at the airport,” as stated in the RFP?
Recently we have seen examples of community accountability from some of our largest and oldest organizations. Aspen Ski Company has built affordable housing, dedicating some units to childcare workers. CMC is working on affordable housing, solar energy arrays and a childcare facility. RFTA has bought an older lodge to convert to employee housing.
Pitkin County is offering a great opportunity to its next FBO and in return we should be asking for the best response to community concerns and priorities. Aspen deserves a group that will go above and beyond the norm and partner with us to support and maintain this community.
Ann Mullins
Aspen