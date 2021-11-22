Editor:
The chain of goodness — right from recycling, supporting people in need, reducing landfill garbage, and donating to various worthy causes is orchestrated by the well-oiled machine that is the Aspen Thrift Shop. The astonishing thing about this organization is that it has been volunteer run (some of whom have worked there for over 40 years) since opening in 1949. In these hard times, when even businesses aren’t able to hire and maintain paid workers, the Aspen Thrift Shop continues to buzz along, a community anchor and an example of dedication, camaraderie, and commitment. Thank you, thrift store, I am proud and privileged to be a volunteer.
Dipika Rai
Aspen