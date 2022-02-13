Editor:
Jacqueline Reynolds in the Aspen Daily News says it all (“Spencer Hansen returns to Skye Gallery for what could be last exhibit in location,” Jan. 29):
“Aspen native and artist Skye Weinglass has worked to keep young, emerging artists at the forefront and engage the community in an authentic art scene. According to Weinglass, the landlord of the building is tripling the rent and reportedly told the gallerist that even if she could pay the higher rent, he wants to bring an international name brand to the space.”
These are the type of new people who have and continue to destroy our once “special little town!”
Ruth Harrison
Aspen