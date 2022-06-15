The city of Aspen’s Lumberyard development will provide a $425 million, 277-unit, 503-bedroom (or so) affordable housing community. The city intends to spend about 10 years developing this project in phases — with construction tentatively slated to begin in 2024. Current plans assume the Lumberyard will include about 189 rental and 88 ownership units, spanning APCHA income categories 2, 3, 4 and 5.
Under APCHA regulations, the Lumberyard will therefore include rental units with monthly rates from $1,160 to $2,976, and for-sale units from $127,000 to $621,000. These units will be available to qualified rental and ownership applicants with income maximums ranging from $67,750 to $262,800. In other words, the Lumberyard will serve as close as possible to all things affordable housing for all people, at least in terms of its socio-economic composition.
Project design, unit numbers, category mix and paint colors have dominated Aspen City Council discussions. These are the fun aspects of building affordable housing — the knowledge that soon, if all goes well, council members can take credit for a project that checks so many political boxes, and houses so many soon-to-be-registered voters.
But something’s missing. Work sessions have contained precious little discussion about how the city plans to pay for such political largesse. So, let’s look at the basics.
How big is the Lumberyard project relative to Aspen’s capacity to complete it? The city’s Combined Annual Financial Report provides a clue. Every report provides a “Statement of Net Position,” the net value of all assets owned by the corporate entity known as the city of Aspen and used for all services it provides to all of its 7,700 residents and 20,000 or more visitors at any given time. These assets include its buildings, utilities, parks, vehicles and equipment as well as its cash and investments. For the year ending Dec. 31, 2020 (the 2021 CAFR remains unpublished), Aspen’s net financial position was $455,522,631. By comparison, the Lumberyard, at $425 million, a single affordable housing project intended for 500 or so residents, will cost almost 94% of Aspen’s total corporate book value. That’s big.
At the council’s December 2021 housing retreat and its Jan. 10 housing work session, generic information was provided on financing concepts and public-private partnerships and disclosed an anticipated schedule of three internal department-head coordination meetings to plan a funding strategy by the end of June 2022. Otherwise, recent council work sessions on the Lumberyard have excluded any explanation of how the city plans to finance the construction of this single project with a cost almost equal to its entire corporate value.
So, can the city fund a project of this magnitude? I have no idea, but to test this hypothesis in conventional terms, I subtracted for-sale unit proceeds (about $25 million by my math given the currently anticipated unit mix), and the estimated sunk acquisition and design costs of let’s say, $35 million, leaving $365 million left to finance out of the Lumberyard’s $425 million projected cost. At an optimistic 3% average cost of capital financed over 30 years — likely in at least three separate bond issues spread over the project’s 10-year development horizon — annual debt service maxes out at no less than $18.6 million over most of three decades.
The city’s vaunted but highly volatile 1% housing real estate transfer tax, which last year generated record receipts of $21 million, cannot be relied upon to absorb all this added debt service while funding the operational needs of Aspen’s existing and aging subsidized housing stock, particularly when a recession and a higher interest-rate environment both loom. Besides, the 1% housing RETT sunsets in a mere 18 years in 2040. Without a voter-approved extension of the city’s cornerstone tax, its entire affordable housing program remains in doubt, let alone the new Lumberyard project. Last extended by referendum in November 2008, the city’s online municipal code continues to show the housing RETT expiring in 2024 rather than 2040, an embarrassing clerical error (see chapter 23.48.070 (f)).
To keep first things first, shouldn’t the council ask Aspen voters if they want to extend the RETT to at least 2060 before they commit them to a new, almost half-billion-dollar housing project? By finalizing the Lumberyard’s size, design and cost without first fully fleshing out their capacity to fund its completion, the council risks its credibility as an elected body accountable for making major public policy decisions it can actually implement. Further, if they consider a voter-approved housing RETT extension for another 20 years as automatic, they are being politically reckless with their housing program’s future. The 2008 extension of the tax to 2040 passed by a mere 187 votes.
Additional questions abound. Will the city use the short-term rental tax, which is currently under discussion, to finance the Lumberyard should Aspen’s voters approve it? Will the city need to ask the voters to approve yet another tax specifically to finance the Lumberyard? Does the city plan to use certificates of participation, which don’t require voter approval, to fund the Lumberyard? If so, what funding source will pay them back? While the Lumberyard’s design, unit mix and size are all essentially final, these remain open questions.
Executed in proper sequence, and with the community’s interests in mind, new affordable housing can benefit the entire Aspen community. How the city plans to pay for a project of this magnitude is the first step, not the last. Aspen’s free-market property owners will pay the lion's share of any new tax, while Aspen’s deed-restricted voter base benefits most directly. All Aspen voters deserve to know, and if necessary, act on these questions before the city commits to building the Lumberyard.
