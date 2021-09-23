Last week seemed nice in town — a refreshing change from a summer that could be described as “insane” or, perhaps, “ludicrous.” Everyone took a breath and we shared a moment of relative peace. I was tricked into thinking that the empty wine bottles littering the streets were like cairns marking the way towards an offseason that few have looked forward to more than the locals who survived this summer.
Last week I was amazed at how suddenly restaurants could take a 7:30 p.m. reservation and the Maroon Bells shuttle was empty every day. I left Thursday morning because I had four days off, and there are other places to be in Colorado during such nice weather. I came back Monday and I didn’t recognize the town anymore: people everywhere, restaurants full, Maroon Bells shuttle sold out till noon every day. What had happened?
The aspens had given up. They’d quit. They took their chlorophyll and went home, leaving chaos in their wake.
I am mad at them. Couldn’t they have waited another week, really? I didn’t ask them for much all summer, just a little shade here and there. Why do they have to be such birches?
Do the aspens not know that leaf peepers are ready to swarm at a moment’s notice? Damn you aspens, we weren’t ready! We didn’t want it yet! Have you no souls?!
Well-known fact: aspens have few souls. They are more of a hive of clones, just a few big plants. Some of those large groves are a single entity. Kind of like a herd of Moncler-clad Texan wives looking for Veuve on a Sunday afternoon in March at Cloud Nine.
I should have guessed what was happening in Aspen while I was gone, but I was too enamored with the changing aspen leaves on the Western Slope. Gah!
I spent some time soaking at Orvis Hot Springs (clothing option: no). The drive there is over McClure Pass, and the Crystal River Valley groves were just beginning to remove their wardrobe. Stunning.
Spent a day in Ouray doing both via ferrata routes (safety third!) and the Jeep Jamboree folks were clearly camouflaged for fall colors in case they fell out of their vehicles and didn’t want to be found. That should have been a clear signal that things in Aspen were going off the rails.
But soaking in hot springs and hanging off cliffs is normal Wendle stuff. The next thing I did will be shocking to all three of my loyal readers: I rode a bike! In the mountains!
I hear you thinking, “But Wendle, WHY?!” I’ll give you two guesses.
Yes, Mac is one reason why. He is going to make me a mountain biker even if it kills me — which it could.
The other reason is much more my style though. I wanted to get somewhere weird. Biking was just the best option to get there (full disclosure: I was planning on hiking in).
Last week my colleague was bored (see above), looking at the satellite view of Colorado and zoomed in on an aberration. Aberrations are my jam. She did some research and discovered that it was a massive landslide. It only took a moment to know that I must see it in person.
The landslide is near Collbran, a Colorado town that exists. I’m not sure why.
Officially, it is known as the West Salt Creek landslide and it happened in May of 2014, which explains why I hadn’t heard of it before. We had offseasons back then, and I was in South America getting an obligatory profile picture at Machu Picchu. The slide wasn’t a small event, and I encourage you to look at it on Google Maps. According to the internets, Collbran survived, although I don’t know how anyone knows that for sure.
We decided to approach from the south, which is where the top of the north-flowing landslide started. We camped at a campground up on the Grand Mesa and I want to emphasize to the leaf peepers here that it was quite lovely and I highly recommend you go there instead. We were able to get fairly close on dirt roads and then biked the rest of the way on ATV trails.
The earth traveled for nearly 3 miles at around 100 mph, and the resulting 250-foot cliffs at the top terminate at a lake that formed when West Salt Creek was dammed. The lake formed much larger initially and then breached in 2016, resulting in a flood that carved a canyon 200 feet deep into the debris. Once again, Collbran managed to not be wiped off the map according to official records. I am not sure if anyone has really actually checked, though.
With our minds sufficiently blown and Stevie Nicks stuck in my head, we rode the bikes back through aspen groves gently raining the tears of the defeated. The loamy smell of failure could have been from the aspens, or from me trying to ride a mountain bike uphill. Either way, it was a perfect experience.
Well, perfect until the van got stuck in deep mud and I ended up looking like a lagoon creature. Actually, that was perfect, too.
To all you dear aspens, you change every year, and many of us would rather you didn’t do it so early. Of course, there is a large contingent who are already waxing their skis. Maybe just ask us first before you take off your clothes — there are kids around.
Wendle will be seen near the top of Mile High Stadium on Sunday, using his season tickets for the first time! wendle@wendlewhiting.org