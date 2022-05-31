Editor:
I am writing to express my extreme outrage that Congress has done nothing in the 10 years since Sandy Hook to address the danger of widespread ownership of assault-style weapons. Mass shootings have tripled since the expiration of the assault weapons ban in 2004, yet Congress has done nothing to get these weapons out of circulation.
The Constitution was written more than two centuries ago, when guns were not nearly what they are today. Civil rights and liberties need to change with the times. When the Constitution was written it was still permissible to own slaves and women could not vote. Certainly, this country recognized that the governing document created by our founding fathers needed to be amended to address these glaring offenses.
So, too, should we now recognize that assault-style weapons are not necessary for hunting, sport shooting or self protection. Let those who enjoy non-assault-style weapons continue to do so, but please reinstate the ban on the weapons of choice that have been most frequently used to murder children in our schools.
(Note: This letter was originally sent to Rep. Lauren Boebert, 3rd District of Colorado)
Rob Benedetti, MD
Carbondale