Editor:
Far be it from me to defend President Joe Biden. Believe me, I had to swallow hard before I filled in the blank next to Biden’s name on the 2020 ballot.
However, a year and four months into his presidency, I don’t think Average Joe is getting a fair shake from the mainstream media. Once the major networks get off Ukraine, the next word out of their mouths is inflation, over and over again until you believe it’s our only domestic issue.
Inflation is a serious matter; it hits marginalized families the hardest, and the Biden administration is responsible. They made it their objective to pull the nation out of the pandemic-caused recession by putting money in consumers’ hands. Problem was, manufacturing didn’t step up and produce the goods fast enough, so you had too much money chasing too few goods, the recipe for inflation. It comes down to what do you want, a hot economy or low inflation? You can’t have both.
The traditional way to deal with high inflation is raise interest rates. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has done that and promises to do it again. He may be too late. A man with Powell’s business acumen should’ve been able to see this coming and reacted sooner. Powell is a Trump appointee. He replaced current Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen when she threatened to raise interest rates, and Trump didn’t want anything making his economy look bad.
Other economic indicators are excellent. Growth in the gross domestic product was at 10% last year, the first time since the 1970s our economy has grown faster than China’s. The stock market has taken a dip early this year because of anticipated interest rate hikes and high oil prices, but it was strong until then. Unemployment is at 3.6%, the lowest since 1969. Roughly 6.4 million jobs have been created, an all-time high.
Some prognosticators are throwing around the word recession. That would set a precedent. History tells us all the major recessions and depressions were initiated by the fiscal conservatives and stamped out by the spendthrift liberals.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale