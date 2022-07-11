Editor:
I did a stupid thing Saturday and left a postal package on the John Denver Sanctuary picnic table. My groceries were heavy, so I stopped to reorganize my backpack and walked off, forgetting the package on the table. It contained a Misa Pamelina green/pink chiffon dress to wear to my daughter’s wedding rehearsal dinner.
I didn’t realize my mistake until the next day when I hurried back to the park and found the opened box under the table. The invoice was inside but the dress was gone. My heart is broken because I’ve had so few bad things happen in this wonderful little town.
I’m trying to have the credit card company understand the dress was stolen, but I may end up not being reimbursed. I filed a police report, contacted all the local consignment stores and will continue to look online to see if it’s posted for sale but realize it’s likely far gone by now. If you have it, please be kind and return it to PO Box 4348 in Aspen. If you need the money enough to steal, please make sure to pay it forward in the future to someone else in need.
Robin Fahy
Aspen