Editor:
I had a friend in college who joined a religious cult. He gave them his money and labor, and he disowned his family. Finally, after years went by he woke up from the brainwashing. I asked him what happened and he said he didn’t even know that he was in it.
There is a lesson to learn from that, that it can happen to anyone. The best defense to arm yourself from being conned by a cult is to stay open to different opinions which means you have to listen to different opinions. If you only watch one cable news channel you are doing your intelligence a disservice. If your parents watch only one news channel talk to them about the benefits of listening to multiple viewpoints. No news channel deserves to have your undivided loyalty because then you have given that channel monopoly power, and that is a crazy thing to do in a democracy. We are all ultimately responsible whether we become victims of a cult.
Tom Mooney
Aspen