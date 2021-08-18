In the wake of a failed citizen petition to divert 50% of its collections to other purposes, Aspen’s city council is finalizing a measure for this November’s ballot to redefine the purpose of its Wheeler Opera House real estate transfer tax (RETT). The RETT, originally approved by Aspen’s voters in 1979, funds the Wheeler’s operations and maintenance and also provides support for Aspen’s (mostly) affluent performing arts nonprofit sector.
If the Wheeler Opera House could talk, oh the stories it would tell. Built in 1889, the Wheeler had fallen into a state of total disrepair by 1979, when the original RETT ballot measure was presented to Aspen’s voters. During my tenure as Aspen’s finance director, I came across an old green ledger from 1930 that summarized the city’s financial results. One item that stuck with me from that ancient report was the income column labeled “Theater.” The annual total was $12.50. For comparison, in 2020, the Wheeler Real Estate Transfer Tax generated over $9.3 million. How far we have come from the Great Depression.
Back in 1979, I doubt anyone anticipated the Wheeler RETT’s growth, or its volatility. According to the city’s annual CAFR’s (Combined Annual Financial Report), Wheeler RETT collections have grown from $2.3 million in 2001 to $9.3 million in 2020 — about 13.5% per year, but have varied wildly due to external economic impacts, with a standard deviation (a statistical measure of expected variation in results) of over $1.7 million, or 40.4% of average annual RETT collections of $4.3 million over these two decades. Such is the magnitude of uncertainty for one of Aspen’s largest tax sources intended to ensure long-term stability and certainty in the care of a very old, very beautiful, very valuable (in every way imaginable) and a very expensive building.
To propose diverting 50% of a tax to other purposes when its annual collections are expected statistically to vary by 40% is nothing short of reckless, so it’s a good thing that this particular citizen initiative didn’t make the ballot.
Into this context, the Aspen City Council at its August 2 work session agreed to consider authorizing a November 2021 ballot measure that, if approved, would repurpose a portion of its RETT, but specifics remain scarce to this latest proposal on a not-new question.
My first encounter with the idea of repurposing the Wheeler RETT came in 2002, when, in my capacity of Aspen’s finance director, I was charged with developing a fiscal model for managing a new “Wheeler Endowment Fund,” comprised of “excess” RETT dollars intended to guarantee a perpetual and stable funding source for the Wheeler even if the tax was not renewed at its expiration in 2019. The Wheeler Advisory Board of the time was seeking a way to keep the RETT’s dedicated purpose in place, which was understandable, given its mission.
Oftentimes in public policy, the best defense is a good offense, and the plan worked. The city council approved creation of the Wheeler Endowment Fund in the fall of 2002. Talk of repurposing a portion of the Wheeler RETT was cut off at the proverbial public-policy pass. The idea of an endowment to replace the tax went away after the Great Recession drastically cut into the RETT’s collections. The Wheeler RETT did not return to its 2007 collection levels of over $5 million until 2015, when — perhaps predictably — interest in repurposing a portion of the RETT also re-emerged. In May of that year, city staff suggested broadening the RETT’s purpose, in part at least to broaden its appeal to voters in advance of a necessary reauthorization vote to prevent the tax’s legal expiration in December 2019.
Aspen’s voters reauthorized the Wheeler RETT without any broadening of its purpose in the fall of 2016, adding 20 years to the tax that now does not sunset until 2039. That reauthorization seems to have renewed the interest in expanding the tax’s purpose.
In 2017 city staff and the Aspen School District hatched the idea that a portion of the Wheeler RETT could be used to fund arts education (sound familiar?). But, again, the initiative didn’t get enough traction to get on the ballot.
So here we are in 2021. And the city council, perhaps feeling the pressure of the recent but unsuccessful citizen initiative, might have directed staff to draft a ballot measure to expand the Wheeler RETT’s use without really defining or coming to consensus on what they want to achieve. Can anyone say “Ready, fire, aim?”
Perhaps in an effort to stem the rushed nature of the proposal, council member Rachel Richards signaled her position that any new ballot measure should remain within the parameters of the initial 1979 voter authorization for the Wheeler RETT — consistent with her July 21Op-Ed in this newspaper on the matter, in which she called the failed citizen initiative “half baked.” Meaning, I suppose, that any proposed RETT reallocation be limited to performing arts nonprofits.
Without a broader understanding of what purposes Aspen’s 2021 voters think “excess” funds from the Wheeler RETT should be used for, Richards is right. It’s 21st century public policy 101 to survey the people who will vote on and pay for a tax measure if and how they would like to see their money used. Forty-two years later, Aspen’s free-market property owners — the people who primarily finance much of Aspen’s governmental bounty with their taxes — and Aspen’s current (as opposed to 1979) voters should be included in any process to determine what goes on this ballot measure, but it kind of seems like so far, they are not.