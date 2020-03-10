Editor:
Thank you for the wonderful article on Experts Among Us. Aspen is remarkable for its adventurers, artists, athletes, environmentalists, musicians, teachers, volunteers, writers and all the other incredible and amazing people who make this valley such a wonderful and stimulating place.
Within Experts Among Us, five out of the seven individuals highlighted within the article were once childhood participating members of the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club. All of the other people mentioned in the article have also been heavily involved in AVSC in one way or another. This is no accident and nor is it surprising.
AVSC prepares kids for the future — whether it is to be a future Olympian, X-Games medalist or the thousands of other ways AVSC kids ultimately contribute to society. Part of the AVSC mission is to “allow kids to excel as athletes and as people...”. Our family could not be more proud to support AVSC and I hope everyone who read the article or reads this letter will help support all the future ‘experts among us’ by contributing in whatever way you can to the remarkable 83-year-old institution we know as AVSC. AVSC, with your help, is where dreams can become reality. This is an integral part of what makes Aspen, Aspen. All of us need to cherish and build upon these dreams, for this is what it takes to keep creating ‘experts’ for the future.
John Bucksbaum
Aspen