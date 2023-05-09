Editor:
Regarding Lorenzo Semple’s column, “Blowing my troubles away,” yes, municipalities should “dutifully address” and ban gas blowers or enforce their existing bans. Same with gas weed whackers.
Zero-emissions alternatives work fine, though even some battery-powered blowers do “sound like whiny hairdryers from ...” The EU probably has a standard but who knows if we can even get compliant equipment in the “exceptional” U.S.A.
Portland’s blower regs are based on simple published decibel limits. Noise has health effects; it’s not just an annoyance. However, this still does not get at the particulate pollution caused by blowing dirt up. Somehow parking lots and driveways got cleaned before “leaf” blowers became the all-purpose tool.
We shouldn’t need a law. As Semple notes, brooms, sweepers and vacuums do these jobs well. If that requires a few more hours, a little less time could be spent buffing pavement or manicuring landscapes to a pristine state. Semple mentions “unfairly targeting a non-white demographic.” Whatever is claimed, the primary beneficiaries of limiting noise and fumes and dust from this work are the workers.
Recently, BIPOC activists have focused on pollution around their neighborhoods. But a great deal of pollution exposure for workers is at work. So, reducing this pollution will improve the health of workers and residents while it calms our towns a bit.
Fred Porter
Carbondale