Editor:
I sometimes wonder, as I look back in time, how our nation’s forbears might view our circumstances and the mess of things that we’ve made today, and whether they might offer us some common-sense solutions which we might very well adopt. I wonder how would George and Martha Washington see us now in Aspen? How would Thomas Jefferson, John Adams or John’s son John Quincy see us? How might Abe Lincoln or Teddy Roosevelt or even Ronald Reagan look upon us now? I’m not at all sure that they’d be proud.
Let’s swing our political pendulum back to the middle and make it stay there. Let’s admit we need each other, and that we should cherish America the beautiful and make our nation shine forever. Or else I fear that the oligarchs of China and Russia will mow us over, and we’ll be their serfs or worse.
John Hornblower
Snowmass Village