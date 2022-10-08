Editor:
I was concerned about certain criticisms of Sheriff Joe DiSalvo’s role and arranged to meet him at Pitkin County’s office building. I toured the jail building, which is plenty big, and it has a nice-sized, well-equipped gym, which is used by inmates and sheriff’s deputies alike.
DiSalvo has overseen over $1 million in repairs, updates and safety measures. More needs to be done, because the existing jail has foundation issues. DiSalvo wants to address mental health issues and separating inmates by gender. This will be a key task in DiSalvo’s next term. He has said “we need something different than what we have now!”
With DiSalvo’s long service and tenure, he receives two four-week vacations each year, which does not seem inordinate. Why wouldn’t he spend that time in his second home in the California desert? He and his wife stretched years ago to finance and purchase a modest house there.
I have heard negative criticisms about his having a special affordable-housing situation. I have known Sheriff Joe for over 25 years, and he has always rented a little Victorian, owned by second-home owners. It has DiSalvo living smack in the middle of town, quickly available for any emergencies.
He was given a 5% interest in Lift Vodka. He is not involved in day-to-day operations. He is not hawking vodka on the streets of Aspen. His name is nowhere to be found on any of the ownership documents, and he receives no compensation for this gift share. Lift Vodka is apparently being scrutinized by Colorado Liquor Authorities, but not DiSalvo.
For not arranging a replacement for the local high school’s party, the sheriff’s follow-up investigation indicated that Michael Buglione had not been completely forthcoming about the mix-up about someone replacing him at the high school shindig. He could have been more clear about his responsibility to arrange another chaperon for the party.
If Sheriff Bob was still in our midst, I would bet he would be supporting DiSalvo in his quest to continue the fair, careful and personal approach to being our sheriff. I am supporting Sheriff Joe.
Bill Stirling
Aspen