Editor:
The election riots at the Capitol have poignantly awakened us to what has been happening for the last year to our fellow Americans in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Kenosha, New York and other places. Now we begin to know how the victims feel.
Things were happening: the protests were dividing us. This is not to mention all the fires, looting and vandalism. The local governments came to a standstill and businesses were ruined. The damage at the Capitol was more symbolic and psychological.
Now it’s antifa’s turn to be accountable. From the smell of things, antifa couldn’t be too far away from the Capitol crimes. They deserve credit for the riot template at the very least: take a peaceful protest and add three people as a catalyst to turn protesters into a mob and then riot after some brief, well placed aggression. That’s the spark. All pandemonium breaks loose.
These activists are the common denominator. The difference is, at places of protracted rioting, it involved organizers, planners and distributors, especially for the 100-day siege in Portland. Who are these minions?
Not just a Capitol crime list, but a “complete” list, please. Pelosi’s mob may be blind in that regard.
Prediction: unless organizers from prior “peaceful protests” are ferreted out, no one will be held accountable except Trump supporters. It serves the narrative.
The bigger picture is that for the past four years, all these moves of the Democrats as well as Republicans have been and continue to be a distraction to hide criminality with China. That’s why people, led by Nancy Pelosi, overlook our decline at any expense. In her twisted mind, she’s patriotic.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction