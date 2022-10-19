Editor:
I find it hard to believe that the town of Snowmass Village has now stooped so low as to run Danny Phillips and Krabloonik out of business. To give a business 30 days to vacate someplace that has a 50-year history of operations seems off the wall or a product of big money wanting to develop the land.
As a limo driver, I have hauled hundreds and maybe thousands of guests to Krabloonik. I have never heard one complaint of mistreatment or improper operations from my passengers. All I ever hear is how excellent the operation is. The Divide Dog activists, paid by the uber-wealthy homeowners of the Divide, killed Dan McEachen. They exhausted his finances with lawsuits so he couldn't build shelters for Iditarod dogs that have to be used to cold shelterless racing in Alaska.
Town of Snowmass officials, what part of Iditarod training don't you understand? I suspect the big money Divide people and the snow bullies up on the hill are formulating your policies. There is a reason why Jimmy Anderson smacked Bill Janns in the jaw at the Snowmass sales pavilion on Cooper Avenue during their grand opening in 1968.
Jim Wingers
Aspen