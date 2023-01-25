Editor:
During the last couple of years, hunters, anglers, outdoor recreationists and other public lands advocates have had a bit of a respite from the never-ending efforts by some politicians (and others) to wrest control of our shared public-lands estate from all of us, instead handing the keys to the natural palace first to the states and then, inevitably, private interests. Ultimately, then, they’d be turned over to myopic profiteers looking to fatten their already-bulging bank accounts.
In an April 2017 Greeley Tribune op-ed, I quoted Petersen’s Hunting editor in chief, Mike Schoby, who said: “The real reason politicians lobby to get their hands on federal lands is not to better manage it for hunters (don’t kid yourself: your hunting opportunities are not even on their radar), but to rape and pillage it before selling it off to wealthy corporations that donate heavily to their campaigns.” For the most part, these efforts have been thwarted, but bad ideas never die.
On Jan. 3, the U.S. House of Representatives convened the 118th Congress following midterm elections where Republicans narrowly flipped the chamber despite predictions of a red wave. “The new majority kicked off a slow and theatrical start with a now-notorious string of votes to choose the Speaker of the House — the longest series of such votes since before the Civil War,” explained Kaden McArthur, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers government relations manager. “After 15 ballots over the course of four days, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was elected speaker following concessions to conservative members of the Republican caucus.”
Then, promptly and unfortunately, Republicans approved new House rules making it easier for lawmakers to cede federal public lands to state and local governments. House Republicans instituted a similar rule in 2017 after securing a majority. Three weeks later, Republicans from Western states introduced legislation that would have ceded 3 million acres of federal public lands to states.
With the 118th Congress underway, we are working to thwart any efforts that threaten our wild public lands, waters, wildlife and the future of our hunting and fishing traditions. For additional information, visit BHA’s action center.
David Lien
Co-chair Colorado Backcountry Hunters & Anglers