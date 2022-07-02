Editor:
Parker Maddux (“The middle way,” June 30) has interesting points regarding the left and right. I am a Democrat. Republicans have good points but have been on the wrong side of history in the 20th century. We would be speaking English, but it would be dictated by authoritarians. Ironic, but that’s what the Democrats are doing today. Democrats have been hijacked by ideologues. The larger point is that, unchecked, the left or the right violate human interests.
As Democrats rally for the good of a common interest, they patronize the masses. Right now they are running a large “plantation” by giving benefits without work or accountability. All they do is print money, and believe they can make everyone submit to their “green” authoritarianism, while they sell out our country’s resources for themselves (Hunter Biden) and overlook China’s coming world colonization. ... South America, for example.
As well meaning as Marx was, he overlooked the natural corruption at the top. At least those on the right are honest about their power.
Parker Maddux sees the left and the right. In either case, the Rockefellers, Carnegies, and the Morgans must give their underlings respect, and the socialists must remain accountable. Both sides are vital for a healthy society. It’s a question of whether the right has the stamina for this fight.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction