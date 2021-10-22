Beware the words coming from the mouths of spin-meisters at the Aspen Music Festival and School, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, Theatre Aspen, Aspen Art Museum, Aspen Film and the Aspen Institute, all of whom are salivating at the thought of getting unlimited access to a significant portion of the Wheeler Opera House fund that’s growing by the millions annually thanks to the dedicated 0.5% real estate transfer tax.
Not satisfied with just sharing in the city’s annual arts grant funding that has been totaling $400,000 in recent years, these well-heeled organizations have their eyes focused on a share of a much bigger pie that would be freed up if ballot issue 2A were to pass in the upcoming November election. The dollars that would be freed up were specifically restricted in previous elections by the voters, who specified that all but $100,000 of Wheeler RETT funds collected annually would be dedicated to the support and maintenance of the opera house for the life of the facility. Those dollars, plus an additional $300,000 annually from Wheeler operations, have generously provided sufficient taxpayer support for the visual and performing arts up to now.
The arts and culture behemoths which already have access to millions of support dollars via private donations have organized and are campaigning in tandem to remove the voter-imposed restrictions on the Wheeler funds. A recent city survey showed that the taxpayers are not in support of this money grab.
Voters have already emphasized how restrictive they are in this regard, making it nearly impossible to change the mandate by requiring a 60% majority to change it. Clearly the city’s recent survey shows they don’t have anywhere near that level of support for a change that would free up a huge stash of additional cash solely to these and other arts-and-culture organizations.
The Wheeler already has reserves of $40 million (and growing) which may be more than it will actually need for the foreseeable future. But dedicating any future excess solely to arts-and-culture organizations leaves out a whole group of community health and human services organizations which are at least equally worthy and in need.
The health and human service organizations tend to the community’s physical and mental health needs, affordable housing, child care, education and deteriorating infrastructure. They serve a much broader and more diverse demographic than those charged with entertaining and uplifting a relatively small portion of the community, and, of course, all the tourists who flock to the valley throughout the year.
As said by two Aspen City Council members who were not in support of rushing this issue to the Nov. 2 ballot, more time and study is needed for community feedback and involvement as to how any excess Wheeler funds should be allocated.
As written, the ballot language eliminates the $100,000 arts funding cap, allowing an unlimited portion of future Wheeler RETT funds to be granted solely to arts and cultural organizations. In addition, the ballot language adds cultural organizations such as the Aspen Institute and the Red Brick facility to the list of potential Wheeler grant recipients and doesn’t specify how much must remain dedicated to the support and maintenance of the Wheeler. And as previously noted, nothing would be dedicated for health and human service organizations.
If, by some slim chance, this ballot issue is given voter approval, the elected and appointed bureaucrats will have carte blanche to do as they please with the Wheeler endowment, potentially leaving the Wheeler unprotected in future years.
The organized arts-and-culture groups in support of the ballot issue have been misleading the public by saying the $40 million in reserves remains dedicated to the Wheeler, but clearly the ballot language does not say so.
By the way, one sneaky little part of this ballot campaign is directed at freeing up all the cash in the city’s general fund that is currently used to support the Red Brick, which would then allow the city to bail out Aspen Film and Metropolitan Theatres in connection with the deteriorating operations at the Isis and the significant structural changes going on in the motion-picture distribution business.
Both organizations are in default of their obligations to the city concerning the financing and commercial operations of the Isis and they are campaigning to have the commercial theater operations funded by the taxpayers: something the city promised the taxpayers it would never do.
Aspen councilors Rachel Richards and Ward Hauenstein have the correct take on this issue. While the council was unanimous it moving the item to the ballot, Richards and Hauenstein both have said its placement was rushed and not yet fully and properly fleshed out. They’re right; and I’d suggest voting “no” on 2A.
With sufficient time leading up to elections in November 2022, the city staff, elected officials and community members working together should be able to come with a plan that protects the Wheeler while also supporting arts and culture in Aspen as well as the very worthy health and human service organizations that serve the entire valley.
Voting “no” on 2A is the right decision now. The powers that be will have sufficient time and incentive before the 2022 election to thoughtfully plan how the Wheeler RETT funds should be fairly and responsibly allocated.
Mel welcomes feedback at melpaul1@earthlink.net and letters@aspendailynews.com.