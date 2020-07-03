Editor:
July 3, 2020 marks the two-year anniversary of the Lake Christine Fire. As we all know, this was a human-caused catastrophe. But for the heroic effort of our first responders, this disaster would have been unimaginable. Current wildfire risk is remarkably similar to conditions on July 3, 2018. Although use is banned in Garfield County, the sale of fireworks is not. It simply defies reason that these incendiary devices will be purchased in this community but not discharged here. Under Colorado law, county commissioners have the authority to ban the sale of fireworks. Red flag warnings have been issued regularly. Drought conditions persist. Banning the sale of fireworks should have taken place long ago. Shame on our elected officials for not protecting this community.
Ed Holub
Unincorporated Garfield County