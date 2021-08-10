Editor:
"Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" sounds great, but try finding affordable decent housing on a subsistence wage. Crearly, the free market is not working for most people. Most are not in the top 1%.
Four big factors combine to create this new situation.
1. Developers, and I get this, want to maximize profits. This means big homes and smaller ones with lots of added goodies.
2. Building codes/zones. Too high a percentage of available housing is single family homes and townhouses. Everybody that I know will never enter this market.
3. Your decisions. Acceptance of the status quo isn't good enough now. If you don't require them to use electric heat pumps to heat their buildings and cold water and install only magnetic induction stoves you are deficient in providing "duty of care" to all of the people who are priced out. Renting sucks. Commuting from Rifle sucks.
4. Bad NIMBYism — best explained by the story of the three mice who make it through the maze first and then figure out if they block the alley they can eat all the cheese themselves. They don't have to share.
Do not ask them for what you want, TELL THEM. Deny the current proposal
I like big buildings close to bus stops.
Tom Mooney
Aspen