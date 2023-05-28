Editor:
I am one of the business owners on Midland Avenue in Basalt and I attended two meetings earlier this year on the redesign project to voice my concerns about the center-lane restrictions. The only rationale I heard was that one woman had to wait 20 minutes to get out of her parking spot because of a truck in the lane. The impression I got was that the town council's mind was already made up no matter what.
Perhaps a lot of money was spent on the design and it would cost more to amend it. The planters in the middle lane are a bad idea and some delivery trucks would have to park further away making their deliveries difficult. The parking downtown now is lively at times but it looks like the council is trying to turn Midland Avenue into a mall.
Please reconsider and redesign!
Chris McLaughlin
Basalt