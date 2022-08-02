Editor:
What does Basalt want to be when it grows up? Two more projects are being processed: more housing in Willits and a multi-purpose building in Old Town. For a number of years, town planners and councils have followed the rule that more is better. The big question is better for whom?
The recent newspaper article contained the ideas of creating more “vitality” and locating density “where it belongs.” Oddly, a former grocery store sat empty for a decade. Wouldn’t that tell you that a market may not be a good choice? It is safe to say that the current mix and locations for business seems to work. Are frustrated grocery shoppers beating down the doors of Town Hall?
Ah, but then there is the tried and true “affordable” housing dream. If only we had another 70-plus apartments, things would be great. This has been going on for decades. The population increases and more “affordable” units are demanded. That is cause and effect. These new people are meant to be “employees.” But whose? For Basalt? Probably upvalley. Go where the salaries are high enough to pay the rents. Never mind the daily commute by car or bus.
None of this makes sense. Apparently, no one making these decisions can see it. But there is another problem. Basalt is making commitments to be a good player in the battle to stop climate change. That is highly commendable. But at the same time, the town is allowing the construction of new buildings that will increase the greenhouse gases that cause climate change. These buildings will be adding to the problem that is already killing people off for the lifespan of the buildings. At least 50 years. Not just the structure, but all the people and activities engaged with these buildings will produce GHG. Every day.
To add insult, these new people require more services and infrastructure in addition to what is here now. They are a growth generator, which means more GHG. Please stop and think.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale