Editor:
The Basalt Town Council should rethink its proposed tax and infrastructure proposal to resolve an apparent disconnect in preferences between its appointed boards and the citizens at its Monday work session.
The total price tag could be quite staggering, with over $10 million each for a new town hall and Midland Avenue streetscape improvements. Those need to be cut by half to keep taxes low.
Citizen participation from an informal survey and a “place the dots” exercise produced a preference for affordable, workforce housing, green initiatives for clean energy and an improved Midland Avenue streetscape.
Another disconnect of the present proposal is with its citizens’ historic desire for green space and parkland. The expiring sales tax for parks and open space was strongly supported by voters, so it is surprising that there are no funds for acquisition of new green spaces and to cover the increasing costs of quality maintenance.
Green spaces are clearly a part of green initiatives, but the town did not give citizens a choice of green space projects in its outreach and survey efforts.
The council should remedy this oversight by including significant funds from the new 20-year-long tax for green space acquisitions as infill urbanizes the town. Requiring yet another tax vote to pay for future green space projects would be unproductive. The opinions I express are my own.
Bernie Grauer
Basalt