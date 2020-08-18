Editor:
Thank goodness most people I come across in midvalley are social distancing and wearing their designer face coverings.
That hard work has paid off, finally, with masks on and social distancing … next to the Basalt Arbaney Park swimming pool, under the Arbaney Park Picnic Shelter, on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Mayor Bill Kane and the Basalt Town Council are hosting a work session with Planning & Zoning to meet and greet each other with the goal of discussing their aspirations for Basalt’s future with Arbaney Park.
When Mayor Kane takes everyone on a tour to showcase the footprint of the property, put your sunglasses on when you get to the outside pool as the water is so sparkly clean you can see diamonds of bright sunshine dancing in the water.
Fall swimming is the best way to get into shape for winter skiing. Yikes. The Basalt pool may be closing in two weeks on Labor Day for the season.
Who in Basalt wants to drive an hour, when the weather is still warm and sunny, to Glenwood Springs or Snowmass or Aspen for swim laps, aqua jog, family play time, disabled workouts or water exercise? Especially when Basalt has the best pool in the valley?
Contact Mayor Bill Kane and councilmembers, along with Town Manager Ryan Mahoney, to ask that the diamonds in the swimming pool remain through the fall season.
It is no fun being a fish out of water. Basalt deserves fall swimming.
Toni Kronberg
Snowmass