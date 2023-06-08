Editor:
Hey Mick, Lo and Roger, I hate to break it to you guys, but Aspen’s done for mountain people. Other than the ski hill, what does Aspen have to offer anymore? Well, OK, I do sometimes stop for baked goods at Paradise after a ski.
Midvalley and beyond has become the home of the soul skiers and riders, river rats, small business owners, climbers, mountain bikers and dirtbags. I’m not sure how long it will last though.
The good life is probably almost done here, too. For at least the past 10 years, the town of Basalt government has done its damndest to gentrify the better parts of this town away. Many of those decisions were set into motion before then in the name of "vitality." We should have kept Basalt poopy, not make it poopier. In memory of the Taq.
Jeff Stoerner
Basalt