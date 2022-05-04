Editor:
More than 50 years ago, I informed an emergency-room nurse at a trauma one hospital that five days before, my then-wife had had a D&C [dilation and curettage] in a motel room in another state and that she was bleeding and in pain. The docs decided not to re-do the D&C; instead, they induced an in-hospital miscarriage over a period of three days.
Those pre-Roe days will return soon, according to the “leaked” draft of the upcoming SCOTUS decision in the Mississippi case. The movement to fight against its effects will be energized. I advise everyone to read the 10,000-word article in the May 2022 issue of the Atlantic magazine: “The Abortion Underground: Inside the covert network of activists preparing for a post-Roe future,” by Jessica Bruder. It will give you a road map for the battles royal to come.
She reports on activists who are prepping for the mass use of the Del-Em menstrual extraction device, presumably with better sterile technique than was provided for my ex-wife a half-century ago. They will establish national networks to bring women to facilities in safe states. There are many more ideas in development, all of which will be fought tooth and nail in legislatures and in the courts.
Google will bring the essay to you for free; the Pitkin County Library’s app called OVERDRIVE can easily be installed on your phone so you can save it and read it. Expect to see Ms. Bruder on MSNBC soon.
David Bentley
Aspen