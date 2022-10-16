Editor:
To begin with, I would like to thank the community of Pitkin County for the kind words shared about my father, Bob Braudis.
Almost 13 years ago, while on the phone with my father, Joe sensed something was very wrong. He called to request an ambulance. My father was septic due to a respiratory infection; he was rushed to St. Joseph’s. This decision resulted in ripples of positive impact on many lives.
Joe has grown with our community since his days as a city of Aspen bus driver to Aspen police officer, Pitkin County deputy and 12 years as Pitkin County sheriff. He is humble, a patient listener, willing to collaborate with others to find a solution or find assistance for someone in need of a hand.
If you do not know Joe, please reach out to him ask him about the Sheriff’s Cup, how he has helped raise money for the Aspen Hope Center and Huts for Vets. Speak with him about plans for the future of community peacekeeping and how he is committed to working with the next Aspen Police chief we will welcome in the next few months. Joe deserves the chance to continue the caring and compassionate philosophy toward protecting our residents and visitors, young and old.
To borrow a phrase from a special friend, I welcome you to “be like Bob,” and I invite you to join me in voting to reelect Joe DiSalvo as Pitkin County sheriff.
Stephanie Braudis
Aspen