Editor:
Aspen and Snowmass Village is what it is and has become. Snowmass Village is doing better than Aspen. Not all great choices, but it’s won the locals older than 55, or younger with kids. Just remember folks, we here (most probably 99% of us) respect our police departments, including the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Department. We are not in the big cities of everyday B.S. But these ladies and gentlemen help save lives and deal with idiots that are criminals. Just saying. A lot of newcomers are here and coming in. It’s not where you came from, it’s where you wanted to be, so be patient and enjoy. The police here ski way better than you. Had to say that, but they do.
Micheal Depamphilis
Snowmass Village