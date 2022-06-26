(Note: This letter was originally sent to the Aspen City Council.)
Aspen has been coping with village scale, protecting residential neighborhoods and finding ways to expand affordable housing for the past four decades. As with every attractive destination tourist resort town in America, many of our second homeowners and locals have rented short term to supplement condos, hotels and small lodges, and to cover the costs of their second homes.
They are subject to the rules and regulations passed by local government. Aspen became a commodity in the mid-1980s, when people came to Aspen not just for the unique lifestyle and quality of life, but to own, improve, build and profit by selling and renting real estate. The emergence of VRBO and Airbnb as the major sources for renting radically changed the rental landscape.
COVID ironically caused the phenomenon of urbanites fleeing to safe, beautiful resort towns, like Aspen, and the real estate prices shot skyward. Please do not go too far with your changes, when many of the issues were caused by the recent pandemic, and already the natural ebbs and flows of our economy are slowing things down.
It was not surprising when the Aspen City Council decided to call a time-out. The city has worked hard and with all due haste.
Not unexpectedly, the city has expanded the moratorium by two months. Addressing short-term rentals is being done by every ski resort town in Colorado and in attractive tourist communities elsewhere.
However, not allowing any new short-term rental licenses to be issued is too restrictive. Those who got their STR licenses late last year were lucky to get in under the wire. Not everyone was so lucky.
Limiting the number of demolitions per year to six seems absurd. It would be a Wild West show on Jan. 1 each year as owners rush to submit their demolition applications. I would suggest the following workable exceptions: Except for Victorian and post World War II houses, all homes over 50 years old could be automatically razed; all homes under 1,500 square feet could be automatic.
I would strongly advise backing off from dramatically increasing the cost of affordable housing mitigation fees for all new residential development. All affordable housing fees cannot be raised on the backs of new residential developers.
Please be open, thoughtful and responsive in the public hearings. That is what a public hearing is for — to bring citizens’ voices into your process.
Bill Stirling
Aspen