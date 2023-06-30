Editor:
Through the wonders of Google News and my search preferences, I regularly get a dose of Aspen angst from Mick, Roger and the rest of the aging minions who can’t believe it happened to them and their beloved community. Thank you, thank you, thank you for confirming the wisdom of a long-ago decision.
I spent eight good years in Aspen, 1978 to 1986 — the good old days, before coming to the realization that being a 30-year-old ski bum was OK, but I didn’t like the looks of 40-year-old ski bums: too many hard miles.
So, it was off to grad school, a respectable career as a university professor, and now 37 years of never really looking back. I live in a valley in the Chugach Mountains outside of Anchorage, and I can climb and ski right back to my house, no $200 lift ticket required.
But the best part is I’ve never felt poor compared to my neighbors or anyone else in the community. Yes, the weather here is an acquired taste, especially compared to the Roaring Fork Valley, but it keeps the crowds down, and the beauty is second to none. That “last best place” stuff is just marketing hype. There are other great places, and I live in one, no angst required.
Patrick Fort
Eagle River, Alaska