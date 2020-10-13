What a summer! Hot and weird and quick, yes?
Here in the high country, the vegetative environment has been under assault from drought, fire, encroachment and disease. Despite the war on nature, it still can be the most humbling temple available to mankind.
This year, the fall colors took an early hit because of a quick winter freeze where temperatures plummeted from way too hot to below freezing, then back up again. Even in the desert environment of Moab, the temperature dipped 40 degrees overnight, and locals were seen wearing puffball coats the day after the temperature was in the high 90s. Weird weather.
The aspens are nearly done, but there are still some colors out there. The aforementioned Moab area has glorious cottonwoods just getting going in earnest. Around here, we have scrub oak and other shrubs and trees giving a show.
So what's happening when those leaves change colors? I'm glad you asked, because it is a fascinating phenomenon that many of us take for granted.
Take the example of the aspen tree. Did you know that the golden colors are already in the leaf while it is green and developing? Well, it is. The chlorophyll that is responsible for photosynthesis is green, which masks all the other colors in the leaves. Until it doesn't.
That chlorophyll snatches the sun's rays and uses a fine cocktail of water and carbon dioxide to generate sugars, which in turn feed the plant. During the growing season, the chlorophyll is constantly replenished, keeping the leaves green. Science.
But as the lights dim and the air gets cold, this process slows. The leaves are pinched by the tree, and the colors are revealed as the chlorophyll production is reduced. But the colors were there all along. Poems and songs have been written about the beauty of this process. When you add in the gentle rustling sound of a breeze in the golden trees, it doesn't get any better.
This is true for the yellow, gold and orange you see out there. Other trees, like maples, have a different trick. These red and purple beauties get their pigments added late in the season.
Anthocyanin is a pigment that comes as a result of the tree transferring the phosphates from the leaves to the stems. In fall, if these leaves get a lot of light and don't freeze, they blaze! Who knew?
I just got back from a trip to the desert, where nature's weed — the cottonwood — is shedding the green and revealing the gold. A golden cottonwood rustling in a mellow fall desert breeze is a thing of beauty. You can find some cottonwoods in the valley, but the big juicy ones are found along riparian habitats in the desert.
There's a Bureau of Land Management ranger named Troy who has been nursing and protecting cottonwoods along the Colorado River between Fruita and Westwater for many years. He is the genuine tree whisperer and has seen his handiwork bear color and chlorophyll in a big way in this region. If you see protective fencing cuddling a fledgling cottonwood on this stretch of river, you have Troy to thank.
I encountered the tree whisperer last week and thanked him for his work. He looked around at the trees, many that were already stretching to over 30 feet, and he mused that he had planted most of them. The biggest challenges? Beaver and drought.
As whites “settled” the west, beavers were hunted to near extinction for their luscious coats, mostly to make hats. But they are back in a big way, and they love to chew those cottonwoods. Whether or not they wipe out trees if left unchecked is still a question, but the answer is probably no.
Two fun facts about beavers. Some Native Americans depended on beaver for nourishment. They supposedly taste like lean beef. Yes, eating beaver would be a fine way to control their explosive population growth.
You know what else likes to eat those 40-pound beavers? Wolves.
Steve Skinner notes that there is a wolf reintroduction measure on the ballot. Reach him at nigel@sopris.net.