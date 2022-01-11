Editor:
Money is great. If we have any extra, we ought to spread it out to help others. It is satisfying if done correctly, which means being guided by good intentions. But don’t forget we are great, too. Even better than money. And, if so, we ought to give a little of ourselves, too. Since you must go where you give yourself, joy in the results is immediate. Nobody has to send pictures or an annual letter detailing the marvelous effects of your giving. When you give the gift of ‘you’ and see a smile, nothing is lost in translation and the “thank you” doesn’t end up in the landfill.
None of this crosses my mind as I sit in silent concentration with my Little Buddy from The Buddy Program, working intensely on a functioning Lego roller coaster that is requiring more time and effort than constructing a real one. We don’t talk as much as we did playing baseball this summer, but as we know each other better, our quiet connection is more authentic and meaningful. Being a mentor is not all talk. It is simply human connection, the greatest thing to give, and get.
There are many Little Buddies in our community who want to give you a tremendous gift. The hook is that becoming a mentor will make a lasting, positive difference in a young person’s life. The payoff for me is discovering a bigger, softer heart inside my chest pumping new life into my soul.
Roger Marolt
Aspen