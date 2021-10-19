Editor:
There are many benefits of the Aspen Skiing Co. Pandora ski area expansion. First, the plan proposes downzoning the property which prevents future development supporting the land use in the broader area. Secondly, the forestry management and thinning provides a buffer for wildfire prevention, improves forest health and increases wildlife habitat. Third, the added lift helps reduce greenhouse gas as it is powered by captured coal mine methane off-gas which adds to the sustainability of the ski area, resort and community. Fourth, the lengthy planning process and application(s) by SkiCo have addressed the details and the review process by USFS and PitCo has been thorough. Finally, the expansion of skier terrain with one additional lift spreads out the overall mountain lift capacity and adds needed intermediate skier terrain. A further note, the SkiCo, as with any property owner, should be treated equally in the application review process without biased conduct, and property owned outside of the land use area and or application should not be a point of review. A land use application with all benefits is a win-win. Right?
Brad Hahn
Aspen