Editor:
Art is “a human creative skill.” Does removing the limitation in the real estate transfer tax provide more culture? That depends on how the money is awarded. My mother, Janet Garwood, and I promoted this tax in 1979 to provide half to working artists and half to repair our opera house.
Some Aspen residents say our town’s spirit’s dimmed. What’s missing? Our uniqueness through our expressive art — not just imitating or importing artists. Our spirit can soar again by supporting resident creative artists. And it was art that made me a lifelong environmentalist.
Thank you city council for proposing 2A, but many artists got shut out or moved away. Why? Because money that could fund them, instead went to buildings and administrative salaries.
Many “grew up” artistically here, and I want artists now to have that opportunity. If 2A passes (yes!) our process needs overhauling.
On Oct.12 and Oct. 26 I asked council to help form an arts council of producing artists and scholars — to recommend a long-lasting arts endowment. We could invite interested RFV residents to submit 250 words telling why they wish to serve.
And perhaps new residents want regional art, too. I helped guide the RETT, got the Red Brick Center on the ballot and the District Theatre built so please watch my interview “Creativity and Finance” on YouTube/Grassroots TV. I’m trusting we will form an arts council, for the best is yet to come.
Sarah Pletts
Aspen