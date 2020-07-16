Editor:
In use now for COVID-19 is the practice recommended by scientists, the medical and health care community. This approach includes wearing masks, social distancing, hand-washing and so on. The COVID-19 incidence rate is increasing in the United States and the world.
Those that do not participate in the recommend course are inadvertently practicing what is called herd immunity. When most of a population is immune to an infectious disease, this provides indirect protection or herd immunity to those who are not immune to the disease.
Sweden practiced Covid 19 herd immunity with devastating results. It did not work and the death rate was significantly higher than the rest of the world.
As with any other infection, there are two ways to achieve herd immunity: A large proportion of the population either gets infected or gets a protective vaccine, probably out a year from now. Based on early estimates of this virus’s infectiousness, we will likely need at least 70% of the population to be immune to achieve herd immunity.
About 2% of the infected U.S. population has resulted about 130,000 deaths. Imagine what the U.S. death toll would be with a 70% being infected, conceivably around 40 million.
COVID-19 is not a political issue but is very serious, here and now, increasing and a devastating disease. Those inadvertently practicing herd immunity are the problem. Please consider doing the right thing for you, yours, the world and humanity.
George Johnson
Old Snowmass