Editor:
The old Armory building should be used as a shelter for homeless women and children. At this time the only place for homeless women is at the “man cave” by the hospital.
For years this has been a man club that is coddled and supported by local government. This is an unwelcoming place for women and there is no place for teens or single moms with kids.
I would propose I am given the keys to open a human and empathetic shelter for the women of this county. No government involvement and no more of these lying, cheating nonprofits!
Willow Lepanto
Aspen