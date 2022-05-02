Editor:
Wow! Have you seen the price of gas at Local’s Corner? You need to be rich to buy gas in this town. And it takes a commissioner’s salary to pay your property taxes. The good old days are gone.
Jim Markalunas
Aspen
Editor:
Wow! Have you seen the price of gas at Local’s Corner? You need to be rich to buy gas in this town. And it takes a commissioner’s salary to pay your property taxes. The good old days are gone.
Jim Markalunas
Aspen
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.