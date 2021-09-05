Editor:
We are pleased to hear that city council is considering adding to the November ballot a measure to expand the use of future WRETT receipts beyond the four walls of the Wheeler Opera House to other local arts and nonprofit organizations that benefit our community.
The pandemic has sadly laid bare many vital community services that desperately need more funding — food lines have expanded, there has been an increase in domestic violence and the strain on our mental health care services has been heartbreaking. There is also a desperate need for expanded child care facilities, more robust mental health services and more teacher and employee housing. Many arts organizations have also struggled, including the closure of the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, a major blow to the local arts community.
Three years ago, with approximately $20 million in the Wheeler Fund account, we approached city council with an idea to start reallocating some of the WRETT receipts to other community needs. The Wheeler now has close to $40 million in the bank, including $9.5 million of WRETT receipts in 2020, with approximately $10 million more anticipated from 2021.
This past June, we again met with city council members and city staff to discuss various ideas for the reallocation of future WRETT receipts. We presented many ideas, including allocating 50% of future receipts to the Wheeler (to ensure it remains viable for future generations); 25% to community arts organizations (including contributing to the renovation of the District Theatre); and 25% to support other community needs including mental health, child care, etc.
Our reasoning behind funding the District Theatre is the opportunity to turn an existing, publicly-owned facility with ample parking and public transit access, into a world-class venue, supporting theater arts at the schools and the community at large. Another benefit of directing some WRETT receipts to the Theatre is the opportunity to free up funds currently earmarked for its renovation to go toward expanding teacher housing and increasing capacity for child care at the Cottage Preschool — a win-win.
After being informed there may be issues with allocating WRETT receipts outside of the arts as provided in the existing law, we settled on a very simple structure, whereby 50% of future WRETT receipts would go to the Wheeler and 50% to arts organizations through a city council grant process. While we still believe our original proposal was a good one, 50% to the Wheeler and 50% to arts is still better than the status quo. In either case, we’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community.
We thank city council for their consideration and look forward to seeing these funds put to a higher and better use in our community.
Kurt Hall; Ken Ramberg; Cynthia Chase; Raifie Bass
Aspen Education Foundation board members