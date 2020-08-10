Betting on Biden Aug 10, 2020 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Bet you anything Biden finds a way to worm his way out of the presidential debates.Bruno KirchenwitzRifle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesAspen SkiCo on blackout dates: ‘We’re not accommodating guests over locals' or locals over guestsWest Glenwood Springs fire closes I-70 in both directions as blaze grows to 40 acresMark Hunt-controlled Aspen LLCs focus of lawsuitBack to the drawing board: Aspen schools to rethink reopeningBootsy Bellows liquor license under scrutinyBryan leaving Aspen city attorney’s office for private law practiceRide-shares identified as point of COVID-19 exposure, new guidance expectedCity of Aspen and Pitkin County representatives brace for a winter with COVID-19Is a better Base Village better for Snowmass?Bootsy Bellows closed after illicit Friday night operations Images Latest News Long detours expected as Glenwood Canyon #120 Fire closes I-70 in both directions Aspen real estate snapshot: Highest and lowest sale of the week Aspen’s land-use code at odds with affordable housing initiatives Tree Farm opponents say they will appeal to state Supreme Court Town of Basalt settles with Ted Guy for $115K The Little Bird in Aspen kept its altitude during challenging times Hagerman Pass rescue of motorcyclist required multiple agencies on Saturday Civic discourse