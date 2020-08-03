Editor:
The July 20 article in Aspen Daily News headlined “Candidate John Hickenlooper outlines his campaign pillars” was incredibly biased and belonged on the commentary page. The article claimed, “Hickenlooper has been a climate change advocate for decades.”
Is this the same former oil and gas industry geologist who never really left that position and opposed any effort to regulate the industry as governor? Hickenlooper turned the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission into nothing more than a promotional organ that never turned down a request to drill. In 2016, Hickenlooper’s appointees to the state Supreme Court outlawed Boulder County’s right to ban fracking.
Whereas most of Cory Gardner’s TV ad about the home gas explosion in Firestone, Colo., that took two lives and critically injured another in 2017 were typical Republican lies, the part that is true is nobody went to jail. That isn’t unreasonable considering the tragedy could’ve been avoided if the operator had taken the simple precaution of pressure testing a dormant gas line before running gas through it.
Hickenlooper brags about shutting down coal-fired energy plants as governor, but he never mentions natural gas facilities, even though the total carbon footprint of natural gas is as bad or worse than coal. Maybe that hits too close to home.
I’ll vote for Hickenlooper because it’s better than voting for a Trump enabler, but I’m not gonna say he’s any kind of climate champion.
I wish the two-party system would give us better choices.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale