Editor:
I have worked in hospitality for over 35 years. Plain and simple, it’s a bidding war right now. Two reasons being the large homes pay more and corporate companies coming in do not understand this valley. The expense of food, housing and babysitting are out of reach for most employees.
I personally know a housekeeper that moved her family to Paonia. She is bidding large homes at $40 an hour by square footage. Her husband still works the Aspen area, but is considering starting a maintenance company there also.
Julie Rogan
Snowmass Village