Editor:
Columnist Mel Blumenthal lives in a world of smoke and mirrors and fictitious reality (“Make American leadership great again,” March 11). Let’s get real and understand he’s pining for the days of Trump. Or maybe Superman. Let’s talk facts.
Joe Biden is absolutely the man for our times. His resolve and leadership has been unparalleled in recent history. Through his experience and leadership he has been able to restore NATO’s confidence in American support. And by the way, that’s not something a greenhorn could have accomplished. The only thing stopping his legislative agenda that will benefit everyone are the do nothing obstructionist Republicans. So where you are coming up with this idea that he is not the man of the hour and needs to be replaced? I have no idea.
Ken Fry
Glenwood Springs