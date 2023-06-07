Editor:
I am not ashamed to admit that I am a fan of Joe Biden and his administration. He is a moderate willing to work across the aisle, which we haven’t seen in recent years, to help the American commonwealth.
We just had a jobs report that shattered expectations and the GOP (I think of the extremist right when I mention GOP) is still trying to spin it like it’s “great news, but inflation is still running rampant.”
Yes, inflation is high (we have an average inflation rate of 4.9%) but if you look at inflation rates of other industrialized countries of the world you see France with 5.9%, the Eurozone as a whole with 6.9%, Germany with 7.2% and the U.K. with 8.7%! We have performed better than the majority of industrialized countries.
COVID-19 and Russia’s Ukraine invasion have been the biggest drivers of inflation and what has the GOP done to mitigate the impacts of those two events?
The GOP, during COVID, just acted like it didn't exist and President Trump presided over 20% of the world’s cases and deaths, for only 5% of the world's population! As for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the GOP has been sucking up to Putin and won't even denounce him for it! The GOP is so quick to complain about issues, but they certainly don't do anything to help these issues that they seem "so concerned about."
I am writing this because of this tactic of the GOP pointing fingers at the Biden Administration for things like inflation, but they are not willing to work across the aisle to help. They would rather the administration do poorly, so they can point the blame. Why? Because this new GOP has absolutely no platform to run on.
Anyway, I think the administration has been doing well and the fact that they are willing to work across the aisle gives me hope that maybe politicians will go back to helping the people that they work for
Perrin Williams
Snowmass Village