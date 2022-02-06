Editor:
I suppose we should all be popping Champagne corks now that it’s been revealed that President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, passed in November, contains $1.4 billion for plugging methane-leaking orphaned oil and gas wells. Colorado has asked for a $25 million piece of that pie to cap its 625 inactive wells.
This certainly takes the pressure off the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission as it has been wrestling with the financial assurances the industry should pay for cleanup of abandoned wells for several months now, coming up with nonsense like blanket bonding and a four-tier approach. Their proposals for the amount of the bond have been decidedly low ball, significantly short of the $82,500 it takes to cap a well.
The COGCC is buying the crocodile tears shed by the industry claiming bonding would drive small operators into bankruptcy. The industry used this tactic before, opposing the 2018 Proposition 112 which would’ve established a 2,500-foot setback for oil and gas operations.
Such a measure would cause many companies to go belly up, the industry asserted. Well, the current setback is 2,000 feet and we’ve seen no mad rush to the bankruptcy court. That extra 500 feet must make a big difference.
It’s good these dangerous, greenhouse-gas-emitting menaces are going to be taken care of, but why do the taxpayers have to pick up the tab? The industry already gets $20.5 billion in federal and state subsidies.
This is what I call corporate socialism. All these politicians and Wall Street executives tout capitalism as the only way to run a railroad, but without government welfare, the industry wouldn’t survive.
Fred Malo
Carbondale