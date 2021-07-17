Editor:
What happens downvalley doesn’t stay downvalley. Upvalley: There’s a proposed development of 360 units in Glenwood Springs that will directly affect you.
Most of your employees are downvalley commuters who already crowd Highway 82 through Glenwood. But once over the bridge, travelers have to worry about road closures due to mudslides, rock slides (hopefully no more wildfires) and an abundance of rollover accidents that close both Glenwood Canyon and South Canyon.
These commuters are you.
You’re the ones stuck on 82, Grand Avenue and I-70, you already know gridlock.
Add in the proposed 360 units, with a minimum of 2-4 people per unit and you have at least 700-1,000 more cars choking side roads, roundabouts, and unable to get to safety if there’s a wildfire. Many would perish in a wildfire because clogged roads are already a problem. With up to 1,000 more cars it would be near impossible to enter/exit onto I-70 to escape or return home to save your loved ones.
Forget about the daily grind. This is life and death.
Learn about this proposed development called “480 Donegan.” There’s a city council meeting where anyone — even those who don’t live and vote in GWS because we’re all travelers along the affected roads — can oppose this behemoth proposal. It’s too large for Glenwood Springs, the I-70 corridor, and the entire Roaring Fork Valley.
Please attend: July 29 at 6 p.m., Glenwood Springs City Council.
Annie Uyehara
Glenwood Springs