Gov. Jared Polis recently signed into law a bill to create the Colorado Financial Empowerment Office. This initiative will provide Coloradans with free, professional one-on-one financial counseling and debt management services, access to safe and low-cost financial products and other resources and tools to help people make sound, informed financial decisions.
The bill provides welcome support and much relief at a time when the pandemic has left many Coloradans under increasing stress and strain. Although essential frontline, seasonal and low-wage workers are returning to work, many people have not returned to full-time employment and are having trouble catching up on their bills. StepChange, a U.K. nonprofit, reports that people who experience multiple life events (loss of job, illness, etc.) within two years are at high risk of experiencing problematic debt. Thus, it is not surprising that many families — who lived in difficult financial circumstances before the COVID-19 pandemic — are facing mounting debt and are increasingly vulnerable to long-term economic distress.
The immediate health and economic threats caused by the coronavirus may be receding in the United States; however, the underlying conditions and inequities thus far remain entrenched. At the beginning of the year, I wrote about Manuel’s story, which captures this situation well: “I am a father supporting my family. […] I am extremely anxious because my wife has lupus. I need to pay rent and bills, and I already owe a month’s rent. I have hospital debts.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau 2020 Household Pulse Survey, 47% of adults with incomes below $35,000 say they are behind on their rent or mortgage payments. In addition, the survey reveals that one-third of adults used stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits to make housing payments and pay for other household necessities, such as utilities and internet. Thirty-seven percent of low- and middle-income earners said they went deeper into debt by using personal loans and credit cards to pay for routine domestic expenses. Concurrently, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York stated that people used about one-third of their stimulus checks to pay down debt.
The new Colorado Financial Empowerment Office can help its residents reduce their debt loads. This is not a speculative claim — 50 cities currently offer high-quality financial counseling and financial navigation services to their residents free of charge. Denver is one of those cities.
By offering professional debt coaching by trained bilingual staff, the Denver Office of Financial Empowerment and Protection (OFEP) has cumulatively reduced the debt of its residents by $1.4 million, according to the Colorado Public Interest Research Group’s (CoPIRG) April 2021 data. Additionally, the OFEP has prevented eviction, increased credit scores, eliminated tax preparation fees, boosted savings, resolved complaints including scams to wage theft, helped people open safe and low-cost bank accounts and dispersed small business loans. Danny Katz, executive director of CoPIRG, commented that these OFEP services have “helped a lot of people move toward financial stability and avoid the kinds of pitfalls and predatory traps that can send someone into a cycle of debt.”
Colorado is the first state in the nation to establish a statewide Office of Financial Empowerment (OFE). When the program is up and running, all residents — urban and rural communities alike — will have access to financial counseling from high-quality professionals.
As part of an extensive network of empowerment offices, Colorado residents will have access to best practices and best resources. Moreover, this network will shine a light on new and old financial issues and provide the collective capacity to address broader issues that make people vulnerable to debt and financial challenges in the first place. StepChange maintains that although a life event may come as a shock to an individual, it is highly predictable in aggregate. Thus, at a statewide level, it is knowable which people are most exposed to debt or which scams are most prevalent, and there is a way to get in front of it.
The OFE presents an opportunity to strengthen the financial position and build resilience in Coloradan households. In the United Nations’ Empowerment Booklet, Anthony Pilgrim of the Barbados Co-operative & Credit Union League describes empowerment beautifully: “For me, it conjures up images of people gaining greater control of their lives. It is a process that helps to diffuse power at the individual, group and community levels. The Empowerment process helps people to develop skills and capacities, build self-confidence and make better decisions thereby improving their life chances and that of succeeding generations.”
Financial empowerment is an essential component of an equitable and inclusive economic recovery. As people work to realize their potential and collectively strive to better the lives of all Coloradans, they have a new ally in the form of the Colorado Office of Financial Empowerment.
The topics of Money Matters relate to compilations and reflections from Barbara Freeman’s extensive work with government and intergovernmental agencies and the nonprofit and private sectors across five continents. She is the founder and CEO of LaMedichi, a Roaring Fork Valley-based nonprofit dedicated to enabling people who are unbanked and underbanked to achieve financial security. To reach her, email Barbara at barbarafreeman1@comcast.net.