Editor:
Regarding charging $50 to sit in a park to look at the mountains, drink wine and listen to music, bless your heart.
Let’s remember the title of local folk singer Dan Sheridan’s most requested song, one that is still banned from being played in properties, including national forest, under the purview of the billionaire Chicago Crown family, owners of Aspen Skiing?
The Music Festival president is on the board of the Aspen Institute, now reduced to a cheerleader for endless war and no financial regulation. The president of the Aspen Institute Board of Trustees? Owner of SkiCo. SkiCo’s owners also own one of the world’s largest weapons manufacturers.
Sadly, the music festival has but become a puppet for crony capitalism and specifically, the military industrial complex. Conspiracy theory? Projection? Ask the expert, former attorney for Pitkin County, now “judge” Seldin. Or ask my Mom, president of Africa Water Wells, who is on her ninth water well in Kenya, who was banned from advertising in the Aspen Music Festival’s program advertising.
Mama Sandy summed it up in one word: Greed.
Backstory: I had the best job in the world. I even taught skiing to the billionaire Crowns. I thought, as friendly neighbors, we can negotiate. Ten years ago, I attempted unsuccessfully to start a union at Aspen Skiing Co. When I passed out a union flyer on public lands, SkiCo interrupted me and immediately banned me from all company property including national forests. It took five years for it to be declared unconstitutional.
Lee Mulcahy
Aspen