Editor:
I was diagnosed with a very rare sinus tumor in January of last year. My world changed in a heartbeat. I was sent to UCHealth in Denver because they had seen a few of these tumors before. Several months of pre-surgery chemo, surgery and 30 rounds of radiation would be needed. During this process I discovered I was not alone.
Pathfinders, led by Allison Daily and her team of angels, were there for me every step of the way. I had no idea this organization even existed before I was ill. Without the help of Pathfinders I don’t know how I’d be here today. Allison was always available to meet with me and talk whenever I messaged her.
Pathfinders brought me meals during my entire battle when I was just too sick to function. They helped me through my fears, sickness and recovery. I can’t come up with the words to thank Pathfinders enough. I’m blessed that this valley has this organization. Sometimes we don’t know help like this exists until we actually need it.
Thank you Allison Daily and all the Pathfinders helpers that were a part of saving my life! Thank you so much!
Rick Ryan
Aspen